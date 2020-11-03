Advertisement

Warming to accelerate Election Day, beyond

Multiple 70° high temperatures remain nearly certain
By Mark Henderson
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stateline’s finally turned the corner in the weather department! With the exception of Saturday’s brief stab of warmth, the region’s been mired in a cool spell that had spanned more than a week! While Monday’s lower to middle 50s fell short of what’s considered to be normal in early November, they represented a distinct step in the right direction.

It's not what one would consider to be warm, but temperatures at least took a stride in the positive direction Monday.
It's not what one would consider to be warm, but temperatures at least took a stride in the positive direction Monday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warming that occurred Monday was due in large part to a significant wind that blew throughout the region for a third consecutive day.

Winds were a major player in our weather for a third straight day Monday.
Winds were a major player in our weather for a third straight day Monday.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This time, though, the wind blow out of the southwest, which will be the prevailing theme, in addition to the abundant sunshine expected, for several days to come.

The combination of unlimited sunshine and southwest breezes will allow temperatures to surge into the 60s Tuesday. The 67° reading forecast to occur Tuesday Afternoon would make it the third warmest Presidential Election Day on record here!

Another breezy day's on tap Tuesday with unlimited sun, allowing warming to continue.
Another breezy day's on tap Tuesday with unlimited sun, allowing warming to continue.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)
With a forecast high temperature of 67° Tuesday, it's currently on track to be the 3rd warmest Presidential Election Day on record here dating back to 1906.
With a forecast high temperature of 67° Tuesday, it's currently on track to be the 3rd warmest Presidential Election Day on record here dating back to 1906.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That won’t be the end of the warming, not by a long shot! In fact, all signs point to a series of 70°+ degree days beginning Wednesday, and quite possibly extending all the way trough the weekend. Barring the unforeseen, 2020 will become just the 24th year to witness multiple 70s in the month of November. What’s more, we could well challenge the all-time record for most 70s in a single November. Back in 1999, a whopping five days saw highs reach the 70° mark.

70s in November aren't unheard of by any means, but to have multiple 70s in the month is a much more significant achievement.
70s in November aren't unheard of by any means, but to have multiple 70s in the month is a much more significant achievement.(Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A transition to a much cooler, but more seasonable pattern is to commence in the early to middle portions of next week.

