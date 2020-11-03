Advertisement

Rockford city council to keep property tax levy flat

Property Taxes | Photo Credit MGN
Property Taxes | Photo Credit MGN(MGN | MGN)
By Brittany Karlin
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the 8th year in a row, Rockford’s property tax levy will not increase and that could have a huge impact on homeowners in the Forest City.

“We want residents to have more money in their pockets and this further allows that,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says since he took office he’s made it his mission to reduce the property tax burden on homeowners.

“Since I’ve been mayor we’ve actually reduced the property tax levy. I’m really excited because this means $2.14 million will stay in the hands of those who I believe it should be in the hands of,” McNamara said.

McNamara says the flat tax levy does leave a large chunk of money on the table, but his office has found ways to continue improving the city without it.

“We are investing in more programs for our youth and public safety initiatives and so we are not really letting go of anything. What we are trying to do is be smarter and address problems more holistically,” McNamara said.

“At least the city is listening and not trying to raise the taxes,” said Alderperson Venita Hervey.

Hervey says it only really saves residents about 50 cents, but that adds up over time.

“If you look at all that money over 8 years that can make a significant difference but by that time it could be compounding too so by that time it will make a difference,” Hervey said.

As property values continue to rise due to a booming housing market a flat levy can also lend a hand in seeing that continue.

“Our hard work as a community, not just the city but as a community is really starting to pay off and we can see that in our property values,” McNamara said.

“I’m glad we did it and I hope we keep doing it,” Hervey said.

City council votes to lay over the proposed cannabis fund resolution because several alderpersons want the language to more specifically address where the funds will be used.

There was also a lot of discussion among alderpersons regarding the resolution to add security cameras at Beacon Hill and Great Oaks Apartments, but the item did pass.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies take to voting polls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
With the 2020 elections just one day away, area law enforcement takes extra measures to protect voters and businesses.

News

Local experts say the U.S. has the tools to develop COVID-19 vaccine quickly and safely

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments should be prepared to receive the first doses by November 15.

News

Hite Ross issues statement on 2020 elections

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All registered voters who have not yet cast ballots in the General Election should go to their polling places which will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/2/2020

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Boone Co. hits 2K COVID-19 cases, 19.7% positivity rate, new death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 26 have died.

News

Winnebago Co. COVID-19 positivity rate 14.9%, 470 weekend cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.1 percent recovery rate.

News

Music Academy students to perform at polls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
They will perform at the church, at 3300 Rural St. Soloists, faculty and Measure 5 —the Academy’s string ensemble — will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News

RMTD reducing vehicle capacity, waiving fares

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
New policies go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 8.

News

USPS to hire hundreds

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

News

Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.