Rockford city council to keep property tax levy flat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the 8th year in a row, Rockford’s property tax levy will not increase and that could have a huge impact on homeowners in the Forest City.

“We want residents to have more money in their pockets and this further allows that,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

McNamara says since he took office he’s made it his mission to reduce the property tax burden on homeowners.

“Since I’ve been mayor we’ve actually reduced the property tax levy. I’m really excited because this means $2.14 million will stay in the hands of those who I believe it should be in the hands of,” McNamara said.

McNamara says the flat tax levy does leave a large chunk of money on the table, but his office has found ways to continue improving the city without it.

“We are investing in more programs for our youth and public safety initiatives and so we are not really letting go of anything. What we are trying to do is be smarter and address problems more holistically,” McNamara said.

“At least the city is listening and not trying to raise the taxes,” said Alderperson Venita Hervey.

Hervey says it only really saves residents about 50 cents, but that adds up over time.

“If you look at all that money over 8 years that can make a significant difference but by that time it could be compounding too so by that time it will make a difference,” Hervey said.

As property values continue to rise due to a booming housing market a flat levy can also lend a hand in seeing that continue.

“Our hard work as a community, not just the city but as a community is really starting to pay off and we can see that in our property values,” McNamara said.

“I’m glad we did it and I hope we keep doing it,” Hervey said.

City council votes to lay over the proposed cannabis fund resolution because several alderpersons want the language to more specifically address where the funds will be used.

There was also a lot of discussion among alderpersons regarding the resolution to add security cameras at Beacon Hill and Great Oaks Apartments, but the item did pass.

