Lee County Sheriff’s deputies take to voting polls

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With the 2020 elections just one day away, area law enforcement takes extra measures to protect voters and businesses.

Police presence in or around polling sites is usually limited when voters cast their ballot, however, since the 2020 election is filled with controversy and the presidential race is stirring political tension for many in the country, law enforcement plans to make their presence known. Lee County Sheriff, John Simonton, said that he will bring in more command deputies on Election Day to make sure the voting process is smooth and laws continue to be followed.

“I’m going to out, Lieutenant and Chief Deputy are going to out assisting. I sent the polling places out, the locations anyway, to all the Lee County Law Enforcement agencies to include Dixon, the Emboy, Ashton, Franklin Grove as well as the Illinois State Police District one that covers Lee County," said Simonton.

Although, police making their presence known at the polling places are unique, and it’s something that the Sheriff says his department has never been needed for in previous elections.

“It’s something we’re not used to, and it’s not something we’ve done in the past, and it’s rather unfortunate because this is a free society, it’s that way for a reason."

Lee County Sheriff’s Department will not appear inside polling places, however, they will be stationed in the vicinity of polling places so they can be prepared to respond to any event that might occur.

Simonton said that he anticipates residents of Lee County will continue to be compliant at voting sites.

