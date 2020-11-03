Advertisement

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies take to voting polls

By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - With the 2020 elections just one day away, area law enforcement takes extra measures to protect voters and businesses.

Police presence in or around polling sites is usually limited when voters cast their ballot, however, since the 2020 election is filled with controversy and the presidential race is stirring political tension for many in the country, law enforcement plans to make their presence known. Lee County Sheriff, John Simonton, said that he will bring in more command deputies on Election Day to make sure the voting process is smooth and laws continue to be followed.

“I’m going to out, Lieutenant and Chief Deputy are going to out assisting. I sent the polling places out, the locations anyway, to all the Lee County Law Enforcement agencies to include Dixon, the Emboy, Ashton, Franklin Grove as well as the Illinois State Police District one that covers Lee County," said Simonton.

Although, police making their presence known at the polling places are unique, and it’s something that the Sheriff says his department has never been needed for in previous elections.

“It’s something we’re not used to, and it’s not something we’ve done in the past, and it’s rather unfortunate because this is a free society, it’s that way for a reason."

Lee County Sheriff’s Department will not appear inside polling places, however, they will be stationed in the vicinity of polling places so they can be prepared to respond to any event that might occur.

Simonton said that he anticipates residents of Lee County will continue to be compliant at voting sites.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local experts say the U.S. has the tools to develop COVID-19 vaccine quickly and safely

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments should be prepared to receive the first doses by November 15.

News

Hite Ross issues statement on 2020 elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
All registered voters who have not yet cast ballots in the General Election should go to their polling places which will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

News

Mark's Monday Forecast -- 11/2/2020

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Boone Co. hits 2K COVID-19 cases, 19.7% positivity rate, new death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
Of those cases, 26 have died.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. COVID-19 positivity rate 14.9%, 470 weekend cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.1 percent recovery rate.

News

Music Academy students to perform at polls

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
They will perform at the church, at 3300 Rural St. Soloists, faculty and Measure 5 —the Academy’s string ensemble — will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

News

RMTD reducing vehicle capacity, waiving fares

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
New policies go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 8.

News

USPS to hire hundreds

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

News

Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

News

November is adoption awareness month in Ill.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Last fiscal year 1,523 Illinois children were adopted into permanent families.