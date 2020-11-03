Advertisement

Local leaders express varying opinions on election events

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - As COVID-19 positivity rates climb to over 14 percent in Winnebago County, some area leaders warn of the risks of large gatherings.

Winnebago County’s Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell asks the public to remain vigilant and says to avoid large gatherings at all costs.

“This seems to be kind of common sense but we seem to have lost some of this is to avoid potential super spreader type of events," Martell said.

Hours away from election day 2020 Winnebago County’s top public health official asks people to watch the results from home.

“Going to a pre-election party or a post-election gathering, please know that those have the potential for being a super spreader event," Martell said.

68th district state representative John Cabello held a pre-election event tonight and plans to join the republicans at a post-election party Tuesday. Cabello says he believes supporting candidates in person is an American right.

“The constitution says we have the right to publicly assemble and that’s what we are doing here," Cabello said. "I can’t wait until we get back to our normal way of American life, I think we kind of did today, I feel good about it.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara urges the people to be careful at public events, he questions Cabello and some of his actions.

“I’m just going, to be honest, it lacks logic. I mean if you look at, well quite a few things that he does lacks logic to me,” McNamara said. “What he did right when a pandemic started by going around the bars as if it was like senior night in college lacked logic to me, and so it’s not surprising.”

Cabello, McNamara, and Dr. Martell all encourage people to go and vote, and when it comes to supporting candidates on election night the opinions vary.

“So avoid the super spreader events as much as you want to cheer your candidates on, do it in a way that’s socially responsible, your community is depending on you to do that," Martell said

“This is America we are the land of the free just because somebody says you must stay at home doesn’t mean that we have to do that," Cabello said.

