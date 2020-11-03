Local experts say the U.S. has the tools to develop COVID-19 vaccine quickly and safely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments should be prepared to receive the first doses by November 15.

“The time and the resources that are being devoted to this obviously we’ve never seen anything on this scale before," said Northern Illinois University Biology professor Barrie Bode.

Scientists are working around the clock to get the vaccine ready for widespread availability, and Barrie says there are many protocols in place ensuring it’s safe before being released.

“I will be supremely confident when they finally release this at the federal level that the vaccine has undergone enough scrutiny that there is a reasonable expectation it will be widely safe," said Bode.

SwedishAmerican Director of Pharmacy Thomas Carey says the United States has the tools and technology to develop vaccines at fast speeds.

“We have more experience in producing vaccine’s than really any other medication on the planet, soo the notion that it’s being done very quickly doesn’t necessarily mean its a bad thing," said Carey.

Experts say at this point people just need to be patient.

“The process of developing drugs and treatments for human diseases has to go through these safety checks before they can be widely distributed," said Bode.

Carey says he doesn’t expect a vaccine to be ready by the end of the year and when it is he adds the soonest most people could get one would be next summer.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.