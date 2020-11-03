IDPH: 6,516 new COVID-19 cases, 68 more deaths

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the seventh day in a row, Illinois is reporting more than 6,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, as the state’s average case positivity rate and hospitalizations from the virus continue to reach levels not seen in more than four months.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,516 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as well as 68 additional deaths.

The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate in Illinois now stands at 8.2 percent. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 430,018 coronavirus cases, including 9,878 deaths.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

Adams County: 1 female 90′s

· Clay County: 1 female 90′s

· Clinton County: 1 female 90′s

· Coles County: 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

· Cook County: 2 males 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 male 90′s

· DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 90′s

· Effingham County: 1 male 70′s

· Franklin County: 1 male 80′s

· Grundy County: 1 male 70′s

· Kane County: 2 females 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

· Knox County: 1 male 80′s

· Lake County: 1 female 80′s

· LaSalle County: 1 female 100+

· Lee County: 1 male 60′s, 1 male 80′s

· Macon County: 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s

· Madison County: 3 males 70′s, 1 male 90′s

· Marshall County: 1 female 80′s

· Mason County: 1 female 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 80′s

· Mercer County: 1 male 80′s

· Peoria County: 3 females 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s, 1 male 90′s

· Shelby County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 80′s

· St. Clair County: 1 male 60′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 male 90′s

· Stephenson County: 1 male 80′s

· Tazewell County: 1 female 90′s

· Warren County: 1 female 60′s

· Whiteside County: 1 female 90′s

· Will County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 100+

· Williamson County: 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s

· Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s, 3 females 80′s, 3 males 80′s, 1 female 100+

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 is 8.2 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2 is 9.9 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

As of Monday night, 3,594 coronavirus patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, including 755 people in intensive care, and 326 on ventilators. Those figures are the highest they’ve been since late May and early June.

