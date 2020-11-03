Advertisement

How to score free food on Election Day

By Danielle Tumilowicz
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If filling out that ballot has you working up an appetite, a number of fast food establishments can help you with your hunger this Election Day.

Beef-A-Roo is offering free cheese fries with proof of voting, whether that be a photo or a sticker.

Some national chains also have some tasty incentives to vote. McDonald’s is giving away apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls with any purchase through its McDonald’s app. Meantime, Burger King is taking $3 off any orders $18 or more placed through the GrubHub app, while you can get a free classic chicken sandwich with any purchase at Wendy’s.

A reminder than in Illinois, taking photos inside of a polling place is not permitted, so be sure to wait to snap your selfie until you get outside.

