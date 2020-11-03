Hite Ross issues statement on 2020 elections

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross made several announcements ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.

“All registered voters who have not yet cast ballots in the General Election should go to their polling places which will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. You may register to vote at your polling place and vote tomorrow. You must bring two forms of identification with you, including one showing your current address,” according to Hite Ross.

Polling places within the city of Rockford may be found here. Polling places within Winnebago County outside the city of Rockford may be found here.

If you have questions about voting in tomorrow’s election that cannot be answered at your polling place and you live within the city limits of Rockford, call the Rockford Board of Elections at 815-987-5750. If you have questions about voting in tomorrow’s election that cannot be answered at your polling place and you live anywhere in Winnebago County outside of the City of Rockford, call the Winnebago County Clerk’s office at 815-319-4252. Do not call these numbers for election results.

“It is important that all residence of Winnebago County have appropriate information regarding voting rights. My office will be working with Winnebago County Clerk Gummow and the Rockford City Board of Elections to address any issues that might arise," Hite Ross.

