Headed to the polls? Here’s what you need to know

(Source: Emily Wakeman/WISTV)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - If you still need to vote in Illinois, here are some details that can answer your questions on Election Day.

What time do the polls open?

The polls are open in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.

Voter registration

Voters can register to vote at their designated polling place on Election Day. Residents can check to verify their polling place online using the I Will Vote Illinois voting website.

What’s on my ballot?

Each ballot will have the General Election for the president and vice president of the United States, representative in Congress, state senator (even-numbered districts), state representative, district attorney and other county offices. For Winnebago County residents, check out a sample ballot here.

What to bring to the polls

If you have an absentee ballot and have not turned it in yet, you will have to turn it in at your polling location in order to guarantee that the vote will count.

Voters will also need to bring an acceptable form of photo ID, such as an Illinois drivers license or state ID card. A federally compliant REAL ID card is not required for voting purposes during this election.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

