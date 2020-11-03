Advertisement

Cruise lines cancel U.S. sailings through end of 2020

The CDC issued new requirements last week
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Cruise lines serving the United States have canceled sailings through at least the end of the year after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new requirements for the resumption of operations.

Sailings were set to resume December 1.

While the CDC technically lifted a ban on sailings to and from U.S. ports, it also raised concerns about the safety of such travel while COVID cases surge worldwide.

The move prompted the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) to hit pause.

“CLIA Cruise Line members will use the remainder of the year to prepare for the implementation of extensive measures to address COVID-19 safety with the guidance of outside public health experts and the CDC,” the group said.

All the cruise line brands for Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian are impacted.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National Politics

Raw: Long line to vote in Indianapolis (no sound)

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
Long lines of people wait to vote in Indianapolis on Election Day.

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National Politics

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls were open across the nation Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states.

National

Walmart abandons shelf-scanning robots, lets humans do work

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said it is still testing other new technologies for tracking inventory and moving goods.

National

Walmart fires inventory robots, opts for humans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Walmart is laying off a fleet of 6-foot-tall, 15-camera robots it was testing out at about 500 stores.

National

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by the Category 4 storm’s bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.