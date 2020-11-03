City of Rockford asks residents to avoid gathering Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Traditionally, election night is a time for voters to gather to watch results roll in from across the country.

However, with COVID-19 cases on the rise in our county, the city of Rockford is encouraging the community to monitor the results from home or virtually with friends.

“This isn’t a partisan issue, it’s a safety issue. Remember, the more people you interact with and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and COVID-19 spreading,” the city said in a Facebook post. “Help your community by voting during the day and staying home tonight.”

