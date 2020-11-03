Advertisement

CherryVale Mall owner files for bankruptcy

As of Sept. 30, CBL had more than $258 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available.
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CBL Properties, which owns CherryVale Mall, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Day-to-day operations and business of the company’s wholly owned, joint venture and third-party managed shopping centers will continue as normal. CBL says all of its customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties, which includes the CherryVale Mall.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL said. “With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”

The owner filed for bankruptcy in order to implement a plan to recapitalize the company, including restructuring portions of its debt, according to CBL Properties.

As of Sept. 30, CBL had more than $258 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available. The company’s cash position, combined with the positive cash flow generated by ongoing operations, is expected to be sufficient to meet CBL’s operational and restructuring needs, according to the press release.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. COVID-19 positivity rate 15.5%, 330 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 11,802 from 11,472 on Monday.

2020 Politics

City of Rockford asks residents to avoid gathering Tuesday night

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
‘Help your community by voting during the day and staying home tonight.’

News

Headed to the polls? Here’s what you need to know

Updated: 7 hours ago
The polls are open in Illinois from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, 2020.

News

How to score free food on Election Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Danielle Tumilowicz
If filling out that ballot has you working up an appetite, a number of fast food establishments can help you with your hunger this Election Day.

Latest News

News

Rockford City Council votes to keep tax levy flat

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Area leaders voice varying opinions on election events

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Local leaders express varying opinions on election events

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
As COVID-19 positivity rates climb to over 14 percent in Winnebago County, some area leaders warn of the risks of large gatherings.

News

Rockford city council to keep property tax levy flat

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Brittany Karlin
For the 8th year in a row, Rockford’s property tax levy will not increase and that could have a huge impact on homeowners in the Forest City.

News

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies to patrol polling places on Election Day

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Area law enforcement plan on taking extra safety measures to protect voters and businesses on election day.

News

Local experts say the U.S. has the tools to develop COVID-19 vaccine quickly and safely

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
The race for the COVID-19 vaccine is on as there are reports that state health departments should be prepared to receive the first doses by November 15.