CherryVale Mall owner files for bankruptcy

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - CBL Properties, which owns CherryVale Mall, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to a press release on Tuesday.

Day-to-day operations and business of the company’s wholly owned, joint venture and third-party managed shopping centers will continue as normal. CBL says all of its customers, tenants and partners can expect business as usual at all of CBL’s owned and managed properties, which includes the CherryVale Mall.

“After months of discussions and consideration of a number of alternatives, CBL’s management and the Board of Directors firmly believe that implementing the comprehensive restructuring as outlined in the RSA through a Chapter 11 voluntary bankruptcy filing will provide CBL with the best plan to emerge as a stronger and more stable company,” Stephen D. Lebovitz, Chief Executive Officer of CBL said. “With an aggregate of approximately $1.5 billion in unsecured debt and preferred obligations eliminated and a significant increase to net cash flow, upon emergence, CBL will be in a better position to execute on our strategies and move forward as a stable and profitable business.”

The owner filed for bankruptcy in order to implement a plan to recapitalize the company, including restructuring portions of its debt, according to CBL Properties.

As of Sept. 30, CBL had more than $258 million in unrestricted cash on hand and available. The company’s cash position, combined with the positive cash flow generated by ongoing operations, is expected to be sufficient to meet CBL’s operational and restructuring needs, according to the press release.

