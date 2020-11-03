Bath and Body Fusion launches skincare line at Walmart

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A popular downtown Rockford skincare company is launching its best selling items now at Walmart.

The B+BF Luxury Facial & Body Collection, designed to diminish the markers of biological age, uses a proprietary formula, packed with natural ingredients to tighten, brighten and hydrate skin.

“The feedback from our customers has been overwhelmingly positive. When Walmart approached us to carry our Skin FX Elixir, we knew we were onto something big,” said Jennifer Ralston, owner of Bath + Body Fusion.

The B+BF Luxury Facial & Body Collection includes:

Skin FX Elixir (4oz, $45): permeates wrinkles, scars and stretch marks while you sleep.

Stone Coal Charcoal Face + Body Scrub (16oz, $25): exfoliates, detoxifies and softens skin. Great for acne. Minimizes pores. Removes blackheads. Promotes younger and healthier skin.

Essential “My Head Hurts” Oil Blend (0.35oz, $20): aromatherapy-on-the-go stress-relief aid.

Walmart.com also carries Bath + Body Fusion’s best-selling skincare blend, Dream Cream (4oz, $25) which, based upon customer reviews, was found to help heal burns, eczema, psoriasis and scars.

Plans to release additional products from the popular B+BF Luxury Facial & Body Collection are in progress.

