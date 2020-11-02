Advertisement

USPS to hire hundreds

The USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
USPS hiring for the holidays.
USPS hiring for the holidays.(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The United States Postal Service is hiring hundreds of employees to work at processing facilities and post offices throughout the Lakeland District, which covers most of the state of Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois.

No experience is required and training is provided. The open positions include, city carrier assistant, rural carrier associate, assistant rural carrier, mail handler assistant, casual mail handlers and postal support employees.

Some positions are longer term positions and could lead to permanent placement with the postal service. Others are temporary holiday season positions for those looking to make some extra income. There is a variety of hours offered as well as locations. The hourly wages range from $16.55 to $18.56 with varying shifts and days off.

From the USPS website, click on “Career Opportunities,” select “Search Jobs”, enter the city in the search bar, then click “Start.” Then click on the link for the appropriate job. Jobs are posted frequently, so keep checking in every day.

A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay is available at the website. Applicants must be 18-years-old or older, or at least 16-years-old with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required.

“The postal service is a great place to work and has many challenging and rewarding opportunities to offer job seekers. Benefits include: competitive pay, medical and dental coverage, diverse workplace and a sense of service to the community,” the USPS said.

