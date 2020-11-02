Stillman Valley High School senior obtains the rank of Eagle Scout

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 8 years with the Boy Scouts of America, Stillman Valley High School senior Ryan McNeilly has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

He was awarded the rank after designing, creating, and planting the flower bed at the Monroe Center Community Church underneath the welcome sign, and lead his troop to completion.

In earing 41 merit badges, McNielly said his favorite part of the Boy Scouts was “earning merit badges and learning skills you didn’t know you had. Also, camping and hanging out with your friends. That’s what it’s all about.”

