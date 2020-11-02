Advertisement

Stillman Valley High School senior obtains the rank of Eagle Scout

He has spent 8 years with the Boy Scouts of America
He was awarded the rank after designing, creating, and planting the flower bed at the Monroe Center Community Church underneath the welcome sign, and lead his troop to completion.(Boy Scouts of America)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After 8 years with the Boy Scouts of America, Stillman Valley High School senior Ryan McNeilly has achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

In earing 41 merit badges, McNielly said his favorite part of the Boy Scouts was “earning merit badges and learning skills you didn’t know you had. Also, camping and hanging out with your friends. That’s what it’s all about.”

