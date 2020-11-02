RVC to celebrate Native American Heritage Month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November is Native American Heritage Month and Rock Valley College is hosting events to honor the culture.

All RVC events will be held through Zoom to keep everyone safe. The events will allow discussions on the history of the Native American people. You will also get the chance to watch films and listen to music from the culture while also having a chance to ask questions.

Some of the other big November holidays include National Family Caregiver Month, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Military Family Month and National Home Care And Hospice Month.

