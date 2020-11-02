Rockford Park District to hosts a series of Atwood Park fat bike race

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On your marks, get set, go! Racers make their way through Atwood Park for its second fat bike race.

75 riders make 4 laps around a 4-mile race course at Atwood as part of the competition. Rockford Park District Trail And Maintenance Coordinator Steve Forss says fat bikes are up and coming in popularity and he’s glad this event could provide people a chance to show off their skills while having fun.

“People are competing but the object is still fun. It’s not one of those super serious show up to the start line and talk about what you eat and how you train. It’s a little bit more laid back then that,” Forss said.

This was the first of 6 fat bike races happening this fall. The next race is Nov 22.

