Rockford nonprofit hosts Christmas drive for kids struggling with mental health

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While for many it seems way too early to be thinking about Christmas, a Rockford organization is getting into the holiday spirit by hosting a Christmas drive.

Marshmallow’s HOPE begins collecting winter items during its Christmas drive Sunday with hopes of adopting 500 families struggling with mental health. The organization will provide the families with a Christmas tree from president Laura Kane’s farm, give the kids warm clothes to wear outdoors and provide some toys to put under the tree.

“The unemployment rate is a lot higher, families all around are struggling. So we don’t know what to expect, what people are able to give or not. But we want them to know that we are here and we want to support them and give to those in need,” Kane said.

Kane started this organization in memory of her son who died by suicide in 2018.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.