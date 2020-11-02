ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford chapter of Iglesia Ni Cristo celebrates Aid To Humanity Day by hosting a drive-thru food giveaway.

Across the world members of the organization honor God and celebrate their Executive Minister Eduardo Manalo by handing out bags of food to people in need. In Rockford the northern Midwest chapter creates 500 bags to hand out during the event Saturday.

“Are fellow men who are, our Men who are suffering through poverty. So We do what we can and it might seem like a little but I hope it makes a big impact on this community,” said Israel Brandon Pacheco, Iglesia Ni Cristo Northern Midwest minister.

This was the third food drive the group hosted in Rockford.

