RMTD reducing vehicle capacity, waiving fares

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Starting Sunday, Nov. 8, Rockford Mass Transit District will be implementing several changes to its policies and routes.

Due to the district’s concerns about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the service area and in an attempt to keep passengers, staff and the community safe, RMTD will be:

· Restricting vehicle capacity to a maximum of 14 on any given vehicle.

· Requiring all passengers to be seated.

· Returning to rear door boarding on all fixed routes.

· Waiving fares on all service including paratransit service.

· Implementing changes to its weekday and Saturday fixed routes.

· RMTD will suspend its current and regular daily fixed route service, Monday through Saturday.

· Instead of the current fixed route service, RMTD will run its night and Sunday route service during the day, Monday thru Saturday. This includes routes numbered, 41, 42, 43, 44 and 45.

· This core service will run on 30-minute headway during the week.

· Night service and Sunday service will remain unchanged

· In addition to this core service, RMTD will also run the modified the #16 and #17 City Loop routes that ran in June and July between North Towne Mall and Rockford Career College, starting at 6:30 a.m. weekdays and 8:20 a.m. on Saturdays.

· RMTD will run #7 S. Main, Monday through Saturday to accommodate workers at UPS and Amazon.

· The #6 Kilburn route will remain and will run Monday through Saturday.

· The #20 Alpine Crosstown will run its regular service ending at 4:50 p.m. Material and Riverside on Saturdays.

· The #22 N. 2nd route will run its regular service schedule in Loves Park.

· RMTD will continue to run service into Belvidere as scheduled.

In addition to the service changes, effective Nov. 8, RMTD is also capping ridership capacity to 14 on its fixed route vehicles. The district is taking this proactive step despite the fact that the Winnebago County Health Department contact tracing measures have indicated that there has been no incidence of transmission of the virus between passenger and operator. This number allows for additional social distancing between all seated passengers and has been decided upon consultation with the Winnebago County Health Department.

“Half hour headways on the routes help accommodate passengers while reduced capacity restrictions are in effect. It also allows additional options to maintain better social distancing on more popular routes. The new route structure also allows RMTD to reallocate resources to the highest ridership areas,” according to RMTD.

Returning to rear door boarding will take place. Rear door boarding opens up passenger traffic flow thus limiting passenger contact with the operator. Passengers can board and proceed to their seat in either direction also minimizing their contact with other passengers. Passengers with disabilities or who may need additional assistance when boarding may continue to use the front of the vehicle.

RMTD fareboxes are located in the front of the vehicle and cannot be moved thus making fare collection impossible when a rear door boarding policy is in effect. Therefore, until further notice, RMTD is waiving fares for all services including paratransit rides.

These changes will remain in effect until Tier 1 and Tier 2 mitigation efforts are no longer in place for Region 1 for a sustained for a period of time.

These changes are also in addition to all the other ongoing measures RMTD is taking to keep employees and riders safe. These measures include:

- Masks being required at any time on RMTD property or on an RMTD vehicle.

- Daily cleanings and disinfecting.

- Temperature checks for all employees as they start their shift.

- Distribution of personal protective equipment to staff as needed.

- Continuing to encourage essential rides only.

