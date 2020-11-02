Advertisement

November is adoption awareness month in Ill.

Last fiscal year 1,523 Illinois children were adopted into permanent families.
Homes for children with foster and adoptive families
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - November is Adoption Awareness Month in Illinois, a time to acknowledge the thousands of families across the state that have opened their hearts and homes to children in need, promote adoption awareness and celebrate the connection every Illinoisan has to adoption.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and Illinois Adoption Advisory Council’s “What’s your connection?” statewide campaign encourages the public to share their connection to adoption by printing coloring sheets with their children, placing them in windows or on doors and sharing photos on social media.

“November is usually a month filled with hugs and laughter in courtrooms as adoptions are finalized and new families are created,” Illinois DCFS Acting Director Marc D. Smith said. “Although those events can’t take place this year, we can still acknowledge and celebrate the connection each of us has to adoption, whether it’s by sharing your family’s adoption journey on social media, creating an adoption month background for your Zoom meetings or coloring a sign with your child and putting it in your window for your neighbors to see.”

Last fiscal year 1,523 Illinois children were adopted into permanent families. Today there are over 18,000 youth in care waiting for a family and place to call home. To learn more about some of them, visit the Heart Gallery of Illinois here. For more information about becoming an adoptive parent, visit here and click on “Loving Homes” then on “Become a Foster or Adoptive Parent.”

To download the “What’s Your Connection?” sign templates and logos, click here. Take pictures of your signs and share them on social media with these hashtags: #whatsyourconnection, #adoptionmonth and #adoption. Be sure to tag @illinoisDCFS.

