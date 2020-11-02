Music Academy students to perform at polls

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from The Music Academy in Rockford will “Play for the Vote,” on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the polling place located in Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

They will perform at the church, at 3300 Rural St. Soloists, faculty and Measure 5 —the Academy’s string ensemble — will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Play for the Vote” is a national movement to increase voter turnout by providing a positive voting experience by organizing musical performances at polling locations around the country on Election Day. Visit here for more information.

“The Music Academy is excited to be part of this patriotic program and invites both voters and nonvoters to attend,” Marti Frantz, director, said.

The Music Academy is a nonprofit community school of music providing instruction and performance opportunities to Academy students, regardless of age or ability.

