Advertisement

Music Academy students to perform at polls

They will perform at the church, at 3300 Rural St. Soloists, faculty and Measure 5 —the Academy’s string ensemble — will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
vote.
vote.(WKYT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Students from The Music Academy in Rockford will “Play for the Vote,” on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the polling place located in Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

They will perform at the church, at 3300 Rural St. Soloists, faculty and Measure 5 —the Academy’s string ensemble — will play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Play for the Vote” is a national movement to increase voter turnout by providing a positive voting experience by organizing musical performances at polling locations around the country on Election Day. Visit here for more information.

“The Music Academy is excited to be part of this patriotic program and invites both voters and nonvoters to attend,” Marti Frantz, director, said.

The Music Academy is a nonprofit community school of music providing instruction and performance opportunities to Academy students, regardless of age or ability.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Winnebago Co. COVID-19 positivity rate 14.9%, 470 weekend cases, 2 deaths

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The health department also reported a 97.1 percent recovery rate.

News

RMTD reducing vehicle capacity, waiving fares

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
New policies go into effect on Sunday, Nov. 8.

News

USPS to hire hundreds

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

News

Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Latest News

News

November is adoption awareness month in Ill.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Last fiscal year 1,523 Illinois children were adopted into permanent families.

News

FSD 145 transitions Carl Sandburg School to temporary remote learning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Carl Sandburg will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.

News

IDPH: 6,222 new cases of COVID-19, 20 more deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 is 9.7 percent.

News

Gas prices in the stateline fall once again

Updated: 5 hours ago
Cheapest gas in Rockford is $1.85, while the most expensive is $2.89.

News

Stillman Valley High School senior obtains the rank of Eagle Scout

Updated: 6 hours ago
He was awarded the rank after designing, creating, and planting the flower bed at the Monroe Center Community Church underneath the welcome sign, and lead his troop to completion.

News

Second round of funding from Business Interruption Grant available

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
BIG leverages federal funding provided by the CARES Act to help offset COVID-19 related losses for Illinois small businesses.