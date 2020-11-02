Advertisement

Janesville Police arrest one sex offender, issue warrants to 6 others not following Halloween rules

Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:17 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As trick-or-treaters were getting ready to celebrate Halloween the Janesville Police Department conducted compliance checks on registered sex offenders..

On Saturday between 4:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. the police contacted 58 offenders leading to the arrest of Arthur Hayford. Hayford had Halloween decorations up and his family members were passing out candy which violates his rules.

Hayford is held at the Rock County Jail. 6 warrants were issued to offenders who were not home during the check switch violates their rules.

