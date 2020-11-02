IDPH: 6,222 new cases of COVID-19, 20 more deaths

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,222 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed deaths on Monday.

The deaths reported Monday include:

- Champaign County: 1 male 60′s

- Cook County: 1 female 50′s, 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 2 males 70′s, 2 males 80′s, 1 female over 100

- DuPage County: 1 male 80′s

- Iroquois County: 1 male 80′s

- Lake County: 1 male 80′s

- Mason County: 1 male 70′s, 1 male 90′s

- Monroe County: 1 female 90′s, 1 female over 100

- Piatt County: 1 female 60′s

- Will County: 1 male 90′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 423,502 cases, including 9,810 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 68,118 specimens for a total 7,876,421. As of last night, 3,371 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 722 patients were in the ICU and 298 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 is 8.1 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 is 9.7 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

Forty-nine counties are currently reported at a warning level. Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lee, Macon, Marion, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Shelby, Stephenson, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson and Winnebago Counties are all at the COVID-19 warning level.

