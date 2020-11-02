Advertisement

Gas prices in the stateline fall once again

Average price in Rockford at $2.16
Cheapest gas in Rockford is $1.85, while the most expensive is $2.89.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford gas prices have fallen 4.3 cents per gallon in the past week, setting the average price at $2.16. Gas prices in Rockford are 8.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“The drop in gas prices has accelerated in the last week as oil prices continue to slide on uncertainty over the election, stimulus and as coronavirus case counts soar, leading to more states rolling back their reopening plans,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “In just the last few days, it feels like uncertainty over a potential legal fight over the U.S. election has also risen to near panic levels, all of which throws more uncertainty into the ring, keeping the U.S. from potentially having a clear leader to turn things around. For now, it’s virtually guaranteed that the national average will fall to under $2 per gallon in the next two weeks, so motorists need not be in a rush to fill their tanks.”

