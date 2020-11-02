FSD 145 transitions Carl Sandburg School to temporary remote learning

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Stephenson County Health Department notified FSD 145 of a positive COVID-19 case at Carl Sandburg School.

Carl Sandburg houses the school district’s fifth and sixth grade students.

“Due to the number of staff that has been impacted by this positive case, including a quarantine order for both principal and assistant principal, we have made the decision to suspend in-person learning at Carl Sandburg and temporarily transition to full remote learning for all students beginning Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 13,” according to the school district. “This action is being taken as a precautionary measure to aggressively mitigate the spread of the virus in the school. This also greatly impacts our ability to manage daily school operations and keep in-person students and staff safe with the number of school personnel that are required to quarantine.”

Carl Sandburg will return to in-person instruction on Monday, Nov. 16.

