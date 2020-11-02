Advertisement

Free COVID-19 testing available at mobile sites

Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.
COVID-19 saliva tests sit at a testing facility.(UW Health)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has several mobile testing teams at various locations around the state each week to provide COVID-19 testing. 

Anyone can be tested, regardless of symptoms or immigration status.

There is no cost to the individual for testing, but they should bring their insurance card if they have one. However, insurance is not required. Specimens will be collected using a simple nasal swab. Drive-through and walk-up testing are both available at most locations.

Site locations are subject to change. Check the IDPH website for the most current mobile testing site location information.

