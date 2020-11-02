Advertisement

Eighth-grader dies of coronavirus in Mo.

A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
A 13-year-old in Missouri died days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.(CDC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLAN, Mo. (Gray News) - A Missouri eighth-grader died days after his COVID-19 diagnosis, the state’s first child under age 14 to die since the onset of the pandemic.

Washington School District Superintendent Lori VanLeer said in a statement that 13-year-old Peyton Baumgarth died from complications of the virus, according to his family. His death came less than two weeks after he last attended classes.

“We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy. His family deserves nothing less,” VanLeer said in the statement. “The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school.”

The National Center for Health Statistics report for Oct. 28 cited just 80 deaths nationwide among children ages 14 or younger.

Missouri hospital leaders are raising alarms about bed capacity as coronavirus cases continue to spike, with some urging Gov. Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate.

Like many Midwestern states, it is seeing a big rise on COVID-19 cases, and many of the illnesses are severe enough to require hospitalization. The state health department on Monday cited 1,659 hospitalizations statewide, eclipsing by 10 the previous record set a day earlier. The state also cited 2,651 more confirmed cases and five additional deaths. All told, Missouri has reported 188,186 confirmed cases and 3,031 deaths from the virus.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Gulf storm damage causes polling place moves, power outages

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Elections officials in the Deep South spent election eve tending to lingering storm damage from Hurricane Zeta and other storms that damaged buildings or left polling places without power.

National

Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, spent several days in the witness box during the three-week trial in July, giving irreconcilable accounts of their volatile relationship.

National Politics

Final push for presidency on election eve

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitch to Americans ahead of election day tomorrow, as millions of Americans have already cast their ballots early.

National

Sen. Mark Warner battles against challenger Daniel Gade in Va. Senate race

Updated: 50 minutes ago

Latest News

National Politics

Trump talks legal action, Biden on offense as campaign ends

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, WILL WEISSERT and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
The candidates are seeking to lead a nation at a crossroads, gripped by a historic pandemic that is raging anew in nearly every corner of the country and a reckoning over race.

National Politics

Trump threatens to fire Fauci in rift with disease expert

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER
Trump’s comments on Fauci less than 48 hours before polls close all but assure that his handling of the pandemic will remain front and center heading into Election Day.

News

USPS to hire hundreds

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The USPS receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

National

Bail set at $2M for teen accused in Wisconsin shootings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The father of one of the men who was killed demanded $4 million bail, saying Rittenhouse thinks he’s above the law.

National

IS attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, 22 wounded

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By RAHIM FAIEZ and KATHY GANNON
Most of the casualties were students and there were fears the death toll could climb further with some of the wounded said to be in critical condition.

National

Single father adopts five children on Adoption Day

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amber Jayanth
A single father has adopted five siblings as a part of an adoption event in Hamilton County, Ohio.