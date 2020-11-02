Boone Co. hits 2K COVID-19 cases, 19.7% positivity rate, new death

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,046 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 145 cases were reported from over the weekend.

Of those cases, 26 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

0-9 years old: 98 positive cases

10-19 years old: 224 positive cases

20-29 years old: 407 positive cases and 1 death

30-39 years old: 300 positive cases

40-49 years old: 377 positive cases and 1 death

50-59 years old: 301 positive cases and 1 death

60-69 years old: 168 positive cases and 5 deaths

70-79 years old: 106 positive cases and 8 deaths

80-89 years old: 46 positive cases and 5 deaths

90-99 years old: 18 positive cases and 5 deaths

100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 19.7 percent.

“We are unable to provide the school metrics today due to a delay in certain data from the electronic reporting system. We will issue the weekly school metrics as soon as the data becomes available,” according to the Boone County Health Department.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.