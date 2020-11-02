Advertisement

Boone Co. hits 2K COVID-19 cases, 19.7% positivity rate, new death

Of those cases, 26 have died.
Boone County, Illinois
Boone County, Illinois
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - There are now a total of 2,046 positive COVID-19 cases in Boone County as an additional 145 cases were reported from over the weekend.

Of those cases, 26 have died. Here is the breakdown of Boone County positive cases and deaths by age:

  • 0-9 years old: 98 positive cases
  • 10-19 years old: 224 positive cases
  • 20-29 years old: 407 positive cases and 1 death
  • 30-39 years old: 300 positive cases
  • 40-49 years old: 377 positive cases and 1 death
  • 50-59 years old: 301 positive cases and 1 death
  • 60-69 years old: 168 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 70-79 years old: 106 positive cases and 8 deaths
  • 80-89 years old: 46 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 90-99 years old: 18 positive cases and 5 deaths
  • 100 years old or older: 1 positive case

The seven-day rolling positivity average in the county is 19.7 percent.

“We are unable to provide the school metrics today due to a delay in certain data from the electronic reporting system. We will issue the weekly school metrics as soon as the data becomes available,” according to the Boone County Health Department.

There are no areas of concern in Boone County. Health officials continue to recommend testing for asymptomatic contacts of COVID-19 cases. Testing should also be considered for individuals with potential exposures such as those attending large gatherings and those traveling from high incidence areas.

If asymptomatic individuals are being tested, specimens should be collected 5 – 9 days after the last potential exposure. Testing has played a key role in Boone County in identifying cases of COVID-19 and supporting contact tracing to prevent the transmission.

