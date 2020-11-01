Women’s Suffrage Centennial sculpture unveiled in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After eighteen months of work, a Women’s Suffrage Centennial sculpture makes its way to the Rock Riverfront.

The sculpture is 15 feet tall. It includes a three-panel tower and a 10 foot round base.

Each side of the sculpture honors different women. The first is Rockford suffragist Kate O’Connor, who advocated for extending the right to vote for decades.

The second panel features Connie Goode, an educator and activist from the Rockford region.

The final panel has images of young women from different backgrounds, highlighting the importance of the future.

“One of the profound things about this piece being done at the particular time with the pandemic and with the political things going on in our country it really has raised awareness with everyone who’s touched it,” said artist Susan Burton.

