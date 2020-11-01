Advertisement

Women’s Suffrage Centennial sculpture unveiled in Rockford

Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After eighteen months of work, a Women’s Suffrage Centennial sculpture makes its way to the Rock Riverfront.

The sculpture is 15 feet tall. It includes a three-panel tower and a 10 foot round base.

Each side of the sculpture honors different women. The first is Rockford suffragist Kate O’Connor, who advocated for extending the right to vote for decades.

The second panel features Connie Goode, an educator and activist from the Rockford region.

The final panel has images of young women from different backgrounds, highlighting the importance of the future.

“One of the profound things about this piece being done at the particular time with the pandemic and with the political things going on in our country it really has raised awareness with everyone who’s touched it,” said artist Susan Burton.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Celebrating Halloween in the Rockford region

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The spookiest holiday of the year is here and those who call the Rockford region home celebrate all hallow’s eve.

News

Painting Protest Signs at Rockford City Hall

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Halloween celebrations in the Stateline

Updated: 2 hours ago

Regional

Rockford man arrested on murder charges after May deadly shooting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Lyles is charged with first degree murder and armed habitual criminal.

Latest News

News

Illinois Restaurant Association pleas with Governor Pritzker to allow some indoor dining

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Members from the Illinois Restaurant Association met in downtown Chicago on Friday voicing their disapproval of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent ban on indoor dining.

News

Local educators react to Illinois State Board of Education’s 2020 Report Card

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The Illinois State Board of Education unveils its 2020 Report Card and the coronavirus pandemic left its mark.

News

Social Security Disability Benefits may not apply to majority of workforce

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a layoff, benefit providers look at age and severity of disability when determining who receives benefits.

News

Ogle County man dies in Rochelle shooting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Rochelle man is murdered in shooting.

News

CDC is lifting cruise ship ban in US waters -- but it’s ‘conditional’

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT
|
By Forrest Brown and Lauren Mascarenhas
But that doesn’t mean lots of ships full of passengers will be sailing like it’s 2019 starting next week -- the keyword in this order is “conditional.”

News

Winnebago Co. hits 11,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 11,002 from 10,784 on Thursday.