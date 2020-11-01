Two men injured in Halloween shooting on Cameron Ave.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night Rockford police were called to the 200 block of Cameron Ave. for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived they located two men, a 20-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The 20-year-old is in critical condition.

If you have any information on the shooting police ask that you contact the Rockford Police Department or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers

