Time to ‘Fall’ back then a windy, chilly Sunday opens November before we warm-up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Time to say goodbye to October 2020, a roller coaster month with temperatures as high as 83 degrees and 37 degrees at the lowest. Luckily, Halloween 2020 ended on a warmer note before November arrives.

October 2020 has multiple temperature swings throughout the course of the month. We finished the month with 18 days below normal and 12 days above normal. It’s not unusual to see these temperature swings throughout the month. Luckily there are more warm times ahead but it will come into next week.

October 2020 will go down as one with lots of temperature swings. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Saturday marked the 2nd warmest Halloween over the last 10 years in Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front is eying the Stateline to move through overnight and into Sunday. This will give us a wind shift from the south to northwest and the chance for a few sprinkles before midnight. When this happens, those winds give us much cooler air. Temperatures Sunday will struggle to get out of the upper 30s and with those winds gusting to 40-45 miles per hour, wind chills near 30 degrees can’t entirely be ruled out. The good news, Sunday will start only with a few clouds with consistently clearing skies all day.

Chilly northwest winds will gust up to 40 MPH on Sunday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In addition, don’t forget to turn the clocks back an hour Saturday night before you head to sleep as daylight saving time comes to an end. This means that beginning Sunday, sunrise times will be later and sunset times will be earlier before 5 p.m.. We will continue to lose daylight through December 21, which is the Winter Solstice. Daylight saving time is nothing to mess with because then the sunrise and sunset times would be extremely wacky. A 4:23 a.m. sunrise is a big price to pay for a lousy 5:43pm sunset. Expect sunsets to before 5 p.m. going into November and December.

We 'fall back' on Sunday so be sure to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Leave DST Alone! A 4:23 AM sunrise is a big price to pay for a lousy 5:46 PM sunset. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Don’t forget to also check those smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and any weather radios you may have. It always marks a good time to change the batteries in those devices.

However going forward, Sunday will be the only chilly day in the forecast for quite some time. Into next week our temperatures look to rise in a big way and we will remain quiet for the most part. The Election Day weather forecast looks great and a few 70 degree days are also possible. There will be more good times to support those local restaurants to eat outside and maybe get that last round of golf in, as well.

Temperatures improve in a big way getting into next week. Much above normal around here! (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

