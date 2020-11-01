Advertisement

Rockford Christian boys show their strength in numbers, win first sectional since 2017

The Royal Lions win their first boys cross country sectional since 2017.
The Royal Lions win their first boys cross country sectional since 2017.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MARSEILLES, Ill. (WIFR) - Without an IHSA state meet to look forward to next week, the boys left it all on the course on Saturday at the Class 1A Seneca Sectional. Rockford Christian showed why it was the team to beat, winning the team title by 37 points.

The Royal Lions had five of their runners finish in the top 25, led by seniors D’Artagnon Beaver and Stephen Thomas. Beaver, the Oregon Regional champion, took second overall while Thomas placed eighth. It’s their first sectional championship since the team finished second in the state in 2017.

Amboy out of the NUIC also had a strong showing. The Clippers took third as a team.

Team Leaderboard

  1. Rockford Christian - 63
  2. Sherrard - 100
  3. Amboy - 109
  4. Riverdale - 136
  5. Seneca - 151
  6. Alleman - 164
  7. Pontiac - 182
  8. Mercer County - 187
  9. Prophetstown - 197
  10. Sterling (Newman) - 200
  11. East Dubuque - 223
  12. Du-Pec - 237
  13. Fieldcrest - 247
  14. Byron - 323
  15. Lutheran - 328

Individual Leaderboard

  1. Jacob Belha (Sherrard) - 16:44.5
  2. D’Artagnon Beaver (Rockford Christian) - 16:50.9
  3. Tommy Murray (Riverdale) - 16:54.8
  4. Lucas Hoffman (Marquette) - 17:03.6
  5. Briar Nevills (West Carroll) - 17:04.7
  6. Brock Loftus (Amboy) - 17:16.1
  7. Austin Aldridge (Seneca) - 17:17.3
  8. Stephen Thomas (Rockford Christian) - 17:23.0
  9. Mason Stoeger (Fieldcrest) - 17:31.5
  10. Aidan Lee (Pontiac) - 17:33.0
  11. Kyler McNich (Amboy) - 17:36.2
  12. Landis Musser (Riverdale) - 17:36.5
  13. Matt Foote (East Dubuque) - 17:38.3
  14. Ian Eller (Amboy) - 17:40.4
  15. Ollie Arndt (Aquin) - 17:46.3
  16. Cross Oberman (East Dubuque) - 17:46.5
  17. Derek Coulter (Mercer County) - 17:47.3
  18. Dayton Hauger (Sherrard) - 17:49.9
  19. Adison Elliott (Rockford Christian) - 17:55.1
  20. Nick Janson (Cambridge) - 17:57.8
  21. Ethan Schickel (Pontiac) - 17:58.9
  22. Sam Fogarty (Pontiac) - 17:59.0
  23. Ethan Walsh (Rockford Christian) - 17:59.1
  24. Weston Forward (Rockford Christian) - 17:59.8
  25. Luke Getz (Lowpoint-Washburn) - 18:05.7

