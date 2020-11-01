Martino, Winnebago girls finish season in dominant fashion with sectional titles
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARSEILLES, Ill. (WIFR) - We will not get to see if Winnebago could have repeated as state champions without the IHSA state meet this year. The cross country season came to a close Saturday at sectionals, and the Indians made sure everyone across the state knew how good they were.
Bago finished with five runners in the top six overall and all seven in the top 16, with senior Natalia Martino winning the individual championship. It’s the Indians' 16th sectional title in girls cross country.
The race was split up into four flights. Winnebago won each flight.
Team Leaderboard
- Winnebago - 15
- Rock Falls - 109
- Seneca - 141
- Rockford Christian - 150
- Alleman - 164
- Orion - 176
- Mercer County - 188
- Cambridge - 213
- Stark County - 215
- Oregon - 221
- Byron - 263
- Princeton - 272
- Eastland - 295
- Amboy - 316
Individual Leaderboard
- Natalia Martino (Winnebago) - 19:01.2
- Hailey Heiar (East Dubuque) - 19:15.5
- Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 19:33.4
- Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) - 19:43.2
- Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) - 19:44.7
- Katie Erb (Winnebago) - 20:09.0
- Kennady Anderson (Wethersfield) - 20:21.8
- Kelly Giardina (Rockford Christian) - 20:23.0
- Tess Hendrickson (Alleman) - 20:33.3
- Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) - 20:37.1
- Amber Vroman (Seneca) - 20:46.7
- Ashley Alsvig (Seneca) - 20:50.3
- Olivia Thomsen (Orion) - 20:51.2
- Kendra Downing (Cambridge) - 21:00.3
- Rylee Noack (Alleman) - 21:01.5
- Sophia Martino (Winnebago) - 21:10.6
- Calin Gaulrapp (Rock Falls) - 21:11.0
- Eden Mueller (Mercer County) - 21:11.6
- Gracie Rippy (Rock Falls) - 21:15.3
- Rebekah Starwalt (Byron) - 21:16.6
- Miranda Reed (Cambridge) - 21:19.9
- Lauren Spangler (Lutheran) - 21:22.1
- Tayli Hultin (Rock Falls) - 21:24.8
- Alyssa Dyken (Stark County) - 21:30.4
- Audrey Jenkins (Seneca) - 21:32.8
