Martino, Winnebago girls finish season in dominant fashion with sectional titles

MARSEILLES, Ill. (WIFR) - We will not get to see if Winnebago could have repeated as state champions without the IHSA state meet this year. The cross country season came to a close Saturday at sectionals, and the Indians made sure everyone across the state knew how good they were.

Bago finished with five runners in the top six overall and all seven in the top 16, with senior Natalia Martino winning the individual championship. It’s the Indians' 16th sectional title in girls cross country.

The race was split up into four flights. Winnebago won each flight.

Team Leaderboard

Winnebago - 15 Rock Falls - 109 Seneca - 141 Rockford Christian - 150 Alleman - 164 Orion - 176 Mercer County - 188 Cambridge - 213 Stark County - 215 Oregon - 221 Byron - 263 Princeton - 272 Eastland - 295 Amboy - 316

Individual Leaderboard

Natalia Martino (Winnebago) - 19:01.2 Hailey Heiar (East Dubuque) - 19:15.5 Grace Erb (Winnebago) - 19:33.4 Kaylee Woolery (Winnebago) - 19:43.2 Marissa Roggensack (Winnebago) - 19:44.7 Katie Erb (Winnebago) - 20:09.0 Kennady Anderson (Wethersfield) - 20:21.8 Kelly Giardina (Rockford Christian) - 20:23.0 Tess Hendrickson (Alleman) - 20:33.3 Renee Rittmeyer (Winnebago) - 20:37.1 Amber Vroman (Seneca) - 20:46.7 Ashley Alsvig (Seneca) - 20:50.3 Olivia Thomsen (Orion) - 20:51.2 Kendra Downing (Cambridge) - 21:00.3 Rylee Noack (Alleman) - 21:01.5 Sophia Martino (Winnebago) - 21:10.6 Calin Gaulrapp (Rock Falls) - 21:11.0 Eden Mueller (Mercer County) - 21:11.6 Gracie Rippy (Rock Falls) - 21:15.3 Rebekah Starwalt (Byron) - 21:16.6 Miranda Reed (Cambridge) - 21:19.9 Lauren Spangler (Lutheran) - 21:22.1 Tayli Hultin (Rock Falls) - 21:24.8 Alyssa Dyken (Stark County) - 21:30.4 Audrey Jenkins (Seneca) - 21:32.8

