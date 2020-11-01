Advertisement

Celebrating Halloween in the Rockford region

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Oct. 31, 2020
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The spookiest holiday of the year is here and those who call the Rockford region home celebrate all hallow’s eve.

“Trick or treating, and getting candy,” Trick or treaters said.

Finding ways to fill the candy bag with sweet treats while staying socially distant, and many went the route of a trunk-or-treat event.

“Kids, candy, and costumes it’s kind of still all the same," Trunk or treat organizer Quentin Thomas said. "Just for them to get out and have fun is great for us.”

From candy shoots to candy cannons, homeowners got creative when it comes to trick or treating in a pandemic and parents' notice.

“I think that that’s pretty safe for everybody," Rockton resident Ashley Dombeck said.

Dinosaurs, toy story, and pirates are some of the popular costume choices. While kids enjoy the sweet treats and fun some focus on the scare that comes with Halloween.

“We kind of ran with it with a COVID and a zombie mashup," Donnie Rider said.

Every year Rider and his family go all out decorating for Halloween. This year they made a home in the 100 block of Regan St. an outbreak rehab center but did so with safety on their minds.

“We do have hand sanitizer at all stations so that way before you pick up your candy after you pick up your candy we will all be wearing masks gloves so everything will be protected to make sure it’s covid friendly to keep everybody safe," Rider said.

