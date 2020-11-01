Advertisement

15-year-old from Winnebago to receive life changing transplant

By Brandon Giesey
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - One local community rallies behind a 15-year-old boy and his family as they prepare for a journey that could save his life. Sunday the community wishes Jaylen Noud luck by sending him off, as he leaves the region to receive what could be a life-changing transplant in Minneapolis Minnesota.

“Good luck Jaylen, we’re rooting for you," Football teammates of Noud said.

For most of his life, Noud has been beating opposing football teams’ defenses with ease. Noud, his family, and friends now focus on beating a new challenge, chronic pancreatitis.

“He’s going forward with it because he can’t take the pain anymore which is heartbreaking to hear," Family friend Melynda Seaton said.

Noud first realized something wasn’t right when he was 5-years-old and had a pain in his stomach that’s when trips to see medical professionals began and he later learned he had pancreatitis.

“All you can do is wait and hope, hope for the best and hope for it to end soon," Seaton said

Many of Noud’s friends and family have been with him every step of the way, but when the community learned about his transplant, it rallies around him.

“He’s just so friendly just, in general, he’s always there he’s super athletic he’s just like one of the best friends I’ve ever had," Friend Adrian Salgado said.

“I hope Jaylen and his family know that the community has their back," Head Coach of the DuPec football team Tyler Hoffman said. "Coming from a smaller community both from a football standpoint and both the Durand and Pecatonica community that the family is not going through this alone.”

Noud will go into surgery on November 5th to receive the transplant and will have a year-long recovery ahead of him. Volunteers within the community are raising money to help the family with transplant-related expenses. To contribute to their $40,000 goal click here.

