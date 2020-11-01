Advertisement

15-year-old from Winnebago to receive life changing transplant

The community rallies to send Jaylen and his family off to Minnesota for what could be a life changing transplant.
The community rallies to send Jaylen and his family off to Minnesota for what could be a life changing transplant.(WIFR)
By Brandon Giesey
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - One local community rallies behind a 15-year-old boy and his family as they prepare for a journey that could save his life. Sunday the community wishes Jaylen Noud luck by sending him off, as he leaves the region to receive what could be a life-changing transplant in Minneapolis Minnesota.

“Good luck Jaylen, we’re rooting for you," Football teammates of Noud said.

For most of his life, Noud has been beating opposing football teams’ defenses with ease. Noud, his family, and friends now focus on beating a new challenge, chronic pancreatitis.

“He’s going forward with it because he can’t take the pain anymore which is heartbreaking to hear," Family friend Melynda Seaton said.

Noud first realized something wasn’t right when he was 5-years-old and had a pain in his stomach that’s when trips to see medical professionals began and he later learned he had pancreatitis.

“All you can do is wait and hope, hope for the best and hope for it to end soon," Seaton said

Many of Noud’s friends and family have been with him every step of the way, but when the community learned about his transplant, it rallies around him.

“He’s just so friendly just, in general, he’s always there he’s super athletic he’s just like one of the best friends I’ve ever had," Friend Adrian Salgado said.

“I hope Jaylen and his family know that the community has their back," Head Coach of the DuPec football team Tyler Hoffman said. "Coming from a smaller community both from a football standpoint and both the Durand and Pecatonica community that the family is not going through this alone.”

Noud will go into surgery on November 5th to receive the transplant and will have a year-long recovery ahead of him. Volunteers within the community are raising money to help the family with transplant-related expenses. To contribute to their $40,000 goal click here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two men injured in Halloween shooting on Cameron Ave.

Updated: 3 hours ago
a 20-year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a 22-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

News

Women’s Suffrage Centennial sculpture unveiled in Rockford

Updated: 20 hours ago
After eighteen months of work, a Women's Suffrage Centennial sculpture makes its way to the Rock Riverfront.

News

Celebrating Halloween in the Rockford region

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Brandon Giesey
The spookiest holiday of the year is here and those who call the Rockford region home celebrate all hallow’s eve.

News

Painting Protest Signs at Rockford City Hall

Updated: 21 hours ago

Latest News

News

Halloween celebrations in the Stateline

Updated: 21 hours ago

Regional

Rockford man arrested on murder charges after May deadly shooting

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Lyles is charged with first degree murder and armed habitual criminal.

News

Illinois Restaurant Association pleas with Governor Pritzker to allow some indoor dining

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:53 AM CDT
|
By Kristin Camiliere
Members from the Illinois Restaurant Association met in downtown Chicago on Friday voicing their disapproval of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent ban on indoor dining.

News

Local educators react to Illinois State Board of Education’s 2020 Report Card

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The Illinois State Board of Education unveils its 2020 Report Card and the coronavirus pandemic left its mark.

News

Social Security Disability Benefits may not apply to majority of workforce

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a layoff, benefit providers look at age and severity of disability when determining who receives benefits.

News

Ogle County man dies in Rochelle shooting

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Zoe Chipalla
Rochelle man is murdered in shooting.