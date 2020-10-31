Advertisement

Rockford man arrested on murder charges after May deadly shooting

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On Monday, May 4, 2020, at approximately 7:25 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Benton Street in response to a shooting victim.

The subject later died of his injuries. Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation and were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Darryl Lyles, who was later arrested on October 29, 2020 in Rock Island, Illinois.

Lyles is charged with first degree murder and armed habitual criminal. He was taken into custody without incident.

