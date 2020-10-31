Advertisement

Illinois Restaurant Association pleas with Governor Pritzker to allow some indoor dining

Owners push back against the state’s restrictions on indoor dining saying they can’t survive without it.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Members from the Illinois Restaurant Association met in downtown Chicago on Friday voicing their disapproval of Governor J.B. Pritzker’s recent ban on indoor dining.

“Illinois restaurants are in complete crisis," said Illinois Restaurant Association President Sam Toia. "They are scrambling to find solutions and are having painful conversations with their dedicated team members many who they will no longer be able to employ this winter.”

With winter around the corner leaders urge Pritzker to reconsider and allow indoor dining to some capacity.

“What the governor is doing is killing us," said Founder of the Paramount Group Jodi Fyfe. ”He’s losing our jobs we’re losing jobs. We can’t pay our rents, we can’t pay our mortgages. We can’t pay for healthcare. We can’t eat, we can’t clothes our families, and the holiday’s are around the corner.”

Pritzker says he understands owners frustrations and wants to open just as quickly.

“I want to get restaurants and bars open as soon as possible and I’ve told you if you look at the resurgence mitigation if we can get regions down to 6.5 percent we can reopen to where we were before,” said Pritzker.

Fyfe says eateries not only serve up food, but help to create lasting memories.

“Being at a restaurant, being with our friends, being with our family to me every happy moment I’ve ever had in my life is being with other people breaking bread at some of the most popular places at the smallest places at a coffee shop," said Fyfe.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

