Illinois reports 7,899 coronavirus cases, most since pandemic began, 46 deaths

Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois officials announced 7,899 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths Saturday, breaking the one-day case record for the third day in a row.

There are now 410,300 total COVID-19 cases in Illinois along with 9,757 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Over the last 24 hours, the state processed 92,636 specimens for a total of 7,729,845.

The deaths reported Saturday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 70s

- Boone County: 1 male 60s

- Bureau County: 1 male 80s

- Carroll County: 1 male 80s

- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 2 females 60s, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 5 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+

- DuPage County: 1 female 80s

- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

- Lake County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 60s

- Macon County: 1 male 90s

- Madison County: 1 female 80s

- Marion County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

- Mason County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+

- McLean County: 1 female 80s

- Monroe County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

- Vermilion County: 1 female 60s

- Wayne County: 1 female 90s

- Whiteside County: 1 female 70s

- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s

The seven-day average test positivity rate is at 9 percent, up 0.5 percent from Friday.

The number of new cases is the highest reported in a single day since the pandemic began, breaking the record set Friday of 6,943 cases.

As of Friday night, 3,228 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 680 in the ICU and 290 on ventilators.

