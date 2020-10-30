Advertisement

Social Security Disability Benefits may not apply to majority of workforce

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As the Trump administration proposes an end to pandemic unemployment benefits, many across the country are seeking to cash in on their social security disability benefits. However, local law experts say that may not be the best plan.

According to experts from the Good Law Group in Rockford, social security disability benefits only apply to a select few people. Applying before seeing if you qualify could do more harm than good.

After a layoff, benefit providers look at age and severity of disability when determining who receives benefits. For most people who are in the workforce, qualifying will be difficult.

“Hardline truth is if you’re seeking unemployment, you are ready willing and able to work. If you’re seeking disability, you’re not able to work, there is a physical impairment that is preventing you from working,” Shawn Good, attorney of the Good Law Group said. “You know someone with a seizure disorder, they can work 20 days in a row. But day 21 they have a seizure, they’re out for two days and their not allowed to drive anyway.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

