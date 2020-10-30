Families of RPS elementary students may change method of instruction

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Families of RPS 205 elementary students are being asked if they’d like to adjust their selection to either full-time remote instruction or in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.

“Our goal is to honor our commitment to allow families to update their choice with our limited resources for the rest of the school year,” according to the school district.

Starting Monday, Nov. 2, elementary families can request a change from full-time remote instruction to in-person instruction, or from in-person instruction to full-time remote. The deadline to request a change is the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 9.

Read the full message from Superintendent Ehren Jarrett on the 205 VIBE.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.