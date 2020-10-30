Roller coaster ride to continue through early next week ahead of major warming to follow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Interesting days are ahead of us weather-wise! We’ll run the gamut meteorologically speaking over the coming week, with several days of gusty winds and large temperature fluctuations that could spread anywhere between the 20s and the 70s! One thing that’s not included in any part of our forecast over the next week to ten days is precipitation. The pattern ahead is, with little doubt, to be quite dry.

Following a cloudy start to the day Friday, sunshine’s to return, and, contrary to what’s been the case for most of the month, winds are to quiet down in a big way! In fact, there may be times in which wind is nonexistent!

A weak disturbance will keep cloudiness around here for at least the opening hours of Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine should peek out at least in mixed form Friday Afternoon, though northwesterly winds will keep our temperatures chilly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The cessation of winds won’t last long, though, as winds are to ramp up in a big way this weekend. Initially, the winds will be warm ones on Halloween, out of the southwest. Those winds, which will gust at times up to 40 miles per hour in the afternoon, will send temperatures soaring well into the 50s, potentially bumping up against 60° in many spots. That’ll feel quite good after the chill that’s dominated this week and continuing Friday.

Gusty southwesterly winds are to send temperatures soaring to near 60° Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A classic high wind set up looks to be coming into view Sunday, which will send temperatures plummeting. Upper level winds aligning uniformly out of the same northwesterly winds at ground level offers a belief that winds could easily gust to 50 miles per hour Sunday Afternoon, and perhaps even higher! That’s to send temperatures careening downwards, with highs only reaching the lower to middle 40s, at best.

Saturday's 59° high will be the only genuinely mild day we see out of the next four. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures moderate some Monday, but still stay below normal. There’s a big warm-up to follow soon, though. 60s are likely to return on Election Day, with even warmer temperatures to follow. As it stands now, the Stateline may well swing together three consecutive days of 70s Wednesday through Friday of next week. Even one day of 70s at any point in November is something to behold. They’ve happened on just 82 of November’s 3,420 days since 1906, accounting for just 2.4% of all November days!

Just 82 times has the mercury reached 70° in November here, accounting for just 2.4% of all November days since 1906. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Just 40% of Novembers here produce a 70° high temperature, and 10% of them produce three or more such temperatures. Even more rare, should back-to-back-to-back 70s end up taking place here next week, it’ll be just the sixth time in 115 years that would’ve happened!

