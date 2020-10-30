Advertisement

Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon to resign

Dixon shared his letter with the school board and administration on Tuesday, Oct. 27.
RPS Board of Education
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford School Board member Anthony Dixon submitted his resignation from the board effective Saturday, Oct. 31.

Visit the 205 VIBE for more information about the vacant seat.

The link also provides information how to apply to serve on the Rockford School Board.

School board policy states that once a board member resigns, the board has 45 days to publicize the vacancy, interview applicants in closed session and vote in open session to fill the vacancy. That time frame will begin once the seat is vacant on Nov. 1.

The replacement candidate’s term will run through the next school board election in April 2021. Dixon has represented Subdistrict A since he was elected in April 2017.

The application deadline is November 20. Interviews are scheduled for a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20. The new board member will be sworn in at the Dec. 8 school board meeting.

If the board does not find a candidate, Regional Superintendent Scott Bloomquist has another 30 days to find a replacement.

Applicants must be at least 18-years-old, reside in Subdistrict A and be a registered voter. Applicants must also be a resident of the State of Illinois and Rockford Public Schools for one year immediately preceding the date of appointment. To apply or for more information, contact Laura Fromm, Coordinator to the Board of Education: 815-489-7318 or fromml@rps205.com.

