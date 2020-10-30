Advertisement

Rockford man charged with aggravated battery to a child

The suspect was identified as 24-year old Aaron Cole, who is related to the victim.
Winnebago County Sheriff's Office
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 24-year-old Rockford man was charged with two counts of aggravated battery to a child on Thursday.

On Oct. 29, the Rockford Police Department learned of a child, approximately three-months-old, being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries consistent with being physically abused, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Detectives from the Rockford Police Department conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident, and the suspect was identified as 24-year old Aaron Cole, who is related to the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of two counts of aggravated battery to a child and aggravated domestic battery, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Cole was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

