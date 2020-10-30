RFD board approves $11 million cargo loan

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The cargo service reputation at Chicago Rockford International Airport is already sky high, but airport leaders feel the approval of a loan could help RFD soar to even greater heights.

The approval of the $11 million loan gives the airport the go ahead with the construction of a 90,000-square foot cargo building. The structure will be used by Emery air and German shipping firm Senator, which has named RFD its U.S. Midwest hub.

Executive Director of Cargo at RFD Ken Ryan said the airport is in desparate need of a new cargo building as everything else built on the grounds has been taken up by other customers.

“We have huge amounts of E-Commerce coming into the airport,” Ryan said. “You know how important that is in today’s world. Additionally, as we start to add international commerce from around the world, that will begin to attract other businesses to the area.”

The new building is expected to create between 25 to 50 new jobs at the airport. Construction has already begun and Ryan predicts the building should be complete by next summer.

