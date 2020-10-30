Ogle County man dies in Rochelle shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rochelle Police Officers arrived to the eleven hundred block of First Avenue late Thursday night, where they discovered Devin Bailey, 37, of Oregon, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bailey was rushed to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. Police charged Cody Neuschwanger, 24, of Polo, for First Degree Murder and Mob Action. Two 17 year olds who were also involved in the incident face Mob Action charges. Chief of Police, Eric Higby, believes that the incident was the result of a confrontation that got out of hand.

"These incidents do happen in small towns just like they happen in larger cities, but I would just say to the public that this was an isolated event. We don’t believe it was gang-related or anything along those lines, it came as more of a domestic situation that got out of hand,” said Higby.

Neuschwanger appeared in court Friday afternoon and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond in Ogle County Jail, while the two teens involved in the incident were released to their parents.

Higby said that details about the case are limited as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is the first homicide case that Rochelle has seen since 2003.

