Advertisement

Ogle County man dies in Rochelle shooting

By Zoe Chipalla
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rochelle Police Officers arrived to the eleven hundred block of First Avenue late Thursday night, where they discovered Devin Bailey, 37, of Oregon, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Bailey was rushed to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries. Police charged Cody Neuschwanger, 24, of Polo, for First Degree Murder and Mob Action. Two 17 year olds who were also involved in the incident face Mob Action charges. Chief of Police, Eric Higby, believes that the incident was the result of a confrontation that got out of hand.

"These incidents do happen in small towns just like they happen in larger cities, but I would just say to the public that this was an isolated event. We don’t believe it was gang-related or anything along those lines, it came as more of a domestic situation that got out of hand,” said Higby.

Neuschwanger appeared in court Friday afternoon and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond in Ogle County Jail, while the two teens involved in the incident were released to their parents.

Higby said that details about the case are limited as the investigation is still ongoing.

This is the first homicide case that Rochelle has seen since 2003.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local educators react to Illinois State Board of Education’s 2020 Report Card

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Elaine Rojas-Castillo
The Illinois State Board of Education unveils its 2020 Report Card and the coronavirus pandemic left its mark.

News

Social Security Disability Benefits may not apply to majority of workforce

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
After a layoff, benefit providers look at age and severity of disability when determining who receives benefits.

News

CDC is lifting cruise ship ban in US waters -- but it’s ‘conditional’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Forrest Brown and Lauren Mascarenhas
But that doesn’t mean lots of ships full of passengers will be sailing like it’s 2019 starting next week -- the keyword in this order is “conditional.”

News

Winnebago Co. hits 11,000 COVID-19 cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
This brings the total number of cases to 11,002 from 10,784 on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Beloit Health System updates new visitor restrictions effective Nov. 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
BHS is encouraging the use of video messaging, FaceTime, Skype, and phone calls to visit with your loved ones in the hospital.

News

Harlem High School: 33 positive cases of COVID-19 this school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The school encourages social distancing and remain six feet apart to the greatest extent possible.

News

Families of RPS elementary students may change method of instruction

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The deadline to request a change is the end of the day on Monday, Nov. 9.

News

Boone Co. dedicates Poplar Grove bridge to Kenneth Terrinoni

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The ribbon cutting of the bridge took place on Friday morning.

News

Man accused of human trafficking 19-year-old ‘sex slave’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CBS
Juarez also reportedly introduced the woman to methamphetamine while in her motel room.

News

Rockford man charged with aggravated battery to a child

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The suspect was identified as 24-year old Aaron Cole, who is related to the victim.