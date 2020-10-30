Advertisement

Officer sues boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for emotional distress, assault

Walker’s attorney called Mattingly’s lawsuit a “baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.”
Louisville Metro :Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March 13, 2020 narcotics raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.
Louisville Metro :Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly, the officer who led the deadly March 13, 2020 narcotics raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.(Louisville Metro Police Dept.)
By APRIL SIESE
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS) -- An officer involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor has filed a civil suit against the 26-year-old’s boyfriend for emotional distress, assault and battery on the night she was killed. The lawsuit claims Louisville Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly experienced “severe trauma, mental anguish, and emotional distress” because of Kenneth Walker’s actions on March 13.

Mattingly and two other officers entered Taylor’s apartment early in the morning that day with a warrant in an attempt to carry out a drug investigation. Walker, a licensed gun owner who said he thought the officers were intruders, allegedly fired a shot that hit Mattingly in the leg. Police opened fire, killing Taylor. Taylor had no criminal record and no drugs were found.

“Walker’s conduct in shooting Mattingly is outrageous, intolerable, and offends all accepted standards of decency and morality,” the lawsuit said, citing one of the legal standards for intentional emotional distress.

Walker was initially arrested and charged with attempted murder over the shooting, but those charges were later dropped. Walker subsequently sued the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department and also sought immunity based on the state’s “Stand Your Ground” law.

Walker’s attorney called Mattingly’s lawsuit a “baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.”

“Kenny Walker is protected by law under KRS 503.085 and is immune from both criminal prosecution and civil liability as he was acting in self defense in his own home,” attorney Steve Romines said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

“Even the most basic understanding of Kentucky’s ‘Stand Your Ground’ law and the ‘Castle Doctrine’ evidences this fact. One would think that breaking into the apartment, executing his girlfriend and framing him for a crime in an effort to cover up her murder would be enough for them,” he added. “Yet this baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny indicates otherwise.”

In a statement obtained by CBS News, Mattingly’s attorney Kent Wicker voiced his support for his client. “Mattingly was shot and nearly killed by Kenneth Walker. He’s entitled to, and should, use the legal process to seek a remedy for the injury that Walker has caused him,” Wicker said.

Taylor’s death sparked widespread protests and demands that the officers involved face accountability.

Dozens showed up in pouring rain and bitter cold Thursday night for a “Say her name” march, reports CBS Louisville affiliate WLKY-TV. “Until we get some justice, there will be no celebration. There’s no time for leisure, there’s no time for recreation,” said Aaron Jordan, one of the organizers.

grand jury indicted one officer in relation to shooting a neighboring apartment, but no officers were charged directly for their role in Taylor’s death. Recently, two grand jurors have come forward to accuse Attorney General Daniel Cameron of misrepresenting their position on potential indictments and not presenting them with the full range of potential charges.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New Ill. record of single day COVID-19 cases at 6,943, 36 more deaths

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Ben Sefarbi
The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,363 on Oct. 29.

News

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.

News

Arts community to offer statewide performances at polls

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Election Day performances will take place at 8 a.m. and noon in Carbondale, Chicago, Evanston and Rockford.

News

Local doctor offers advice ahead of Daylight Saving Time’s end

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors at SwedishAmerican say its best to avoid breaking your sleep schedule by sleeping in and recommend waking up at the same time you are used to.

Latest News

News

RFD board approves $11 million cargo loan

Updated: 1 hours ago
The approval of the $11 million loan gives the airport the go ahead with the construction of a 90,000-square foot cargo building.

News

3 charged in Rochelle homicide investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cody Neuschwanger, 24 of Polo, was charged with first degree murder and mob action.

News

Carl Heintz to retire as ISP District 16 Commander

Updated: 2 hours ago
After serving more than 20 years at Illinois State Police District 16, Carl Heintz is taking off his badge and calling it a career.

News

Discovery Center Museum hosts Spooky Science Days

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Discovery Center in Rockford hosts Spooky Science Days, an event geared toward combining science with Halloween fun for the whole family.

News

Brett Favre endorses President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In a tweet, the former Packer said he was voting for President Donald Trump and listed the reasons behind his choice.

News

No one hurt in overnight Rockford garage fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Just after midnight fire crews responded to the 1600 block of 10th Avenue for reports of a fully involved garage fire.