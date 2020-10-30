No one hurt in overnight Rockford garage fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Fire Department was at the scene of an overnight garage fire in Rockford Friday.

Just after midnight fire crews responded to the 1600 block of 10th Avenue for reports of a fully involved garage fire.

Officials said the rear siding of the home was damaged due to radiant heat. The fire spread to a nearby fence, utility trailer and passenger van were also damaged due to exposure to the fire.

No injuries were reported. The damages are estimated at $30,000. The cause is still under investigation.

