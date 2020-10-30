New Ill. record of single day COVID-19 cases at 6,943, 36 more deaths

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,943 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,363 on Oct. 29.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 90′s

- Carroll County: 1 female 80′s

- Christian County: 1 male 50′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s

- Fulton County: 1 male 70′s

- Greene County: 2 females 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Livingston County: 1 male 60′s

- Macon County: 1 female 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 70′s

- McDonough County: 1 male 60′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

- Piatt County: 1 female 90′s

- Saline County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60′s

- Wayne County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- White County: 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,111 specimens for a total 7,637,209. As of Thursday night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 – October 29 is 7.3 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests. Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests. On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23, 2020 – October 29, 2020 is 8.5 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

Forty-nine counties are currently reported at a warning level. Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lee, Macon, Marion, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Shelby, Stephenson, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson and Winnebago Counties are all at the COVID-19 warning level.

