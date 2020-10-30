Advertisement

New Ill. record of single day COVID-19 cases at 6,943, 36 more deaths

The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,363 on Oct. 29.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRIGNFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,943 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 36 additional confirmed deaths on Friday.

The total cases reported by the state breaks the single day record of 6,363 on Oct. 29.

The deaths reported Friday include:

- Adams County: 1 male 90′s

- Carroll County: 1 female 80′s

- Christian County: 1 male 50′s

- Cook County: 1 male 40′s, 1 female 50′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- DuPage County: 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s

- Fulton County: 1 male 70′s

- Greene County: 2 females 90′s

- LaSalle County: 1 female 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Livingston County: 1 male 60′s

- Macon County: 1 female 70′s

- Madison County: 1 male 70′s

- McDonough County: 1 male 60′s

- Morgan County: 1 male 80′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 90′s

- Piatt County: 1 female 90′s

- Saline County: 1 female 70′s, 1 female 90′s

- St. Clair County: 1 male 70′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 60′s

- Wayne County: 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- White County: 1 male 80′s

- Will County: 2 males 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 2 females 90′s

- Winnebago County: 1 female 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 402,401 cases, including 9,711 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.  Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 95,111 specimens for a total 7,637,209.  As of Thursday night, 3,092 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 673 patients were in the ICU and 288 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 23 – October 29 is 7.3 percent.

“This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.  Similar to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July.  Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.  On October 29, 2020, IDPH began reporting the statewide test positivity in its daily releases,” according to the IDPH.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from October 23, 2020 – October 29, 2020 is 8.5 percent.

“Case positivity and test positivity rate are both relevant and offer insight into the bigger COVID-19 picture. Case positivity helps us understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more infections. Whereas, test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time,” according to the IDPH.

Forty-nine counties are currently reported at a warning level. Adams, Alexander, Bond, Boone, Clark, Clay, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Effingham, Ford, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hamilton, Henderson, Jackson, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lee, Macon, Marion, McHenry, Mercer, Morgan, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Saline, Sangamon, Shelby, Stephenson, Wabash, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Whiteside, Will, Williamson and Winnebago Counties are all at the COVID-19 warning level.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump heading to Kenosha for Election Eve campaign stop

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
President Donald Trump has announced he’s coming back to Wisconsin at least one more time before voters head to the polls.

News

Arts community to offer statewide performances at polls

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Election Day performances will take place at 8 a.m. and noon in Carbondale, Chicago, Evanston and Rockford.

News

Local doctor offers advice ahead of Daylight Saving Time’s end

Updated: 1 hour ago
Doctors at SwedishAmerican say its best to avoid breaking your sleep schedule by sleeping in and recommend waking up at the same time you are used to.

News

Officer sues boyfriend of Breonna Taylor for emotional distress, assault

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By APRIL SIESE
Walker’s attorney called Mattingly’s lawsuit a “baseless attempt to further victimize and harass Kenny.”

Latest News

News

RFD board approves $11 million cargo loan

Updated: 1 hours ago
The approval of the $11 million loan gives the airport the go ahead with the construction of a 90,000-square foot cargo building.

News

3 charged in Rochelle homicide investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Cody Neuschwanger, 24 of Polo, was charged with first degree murder and mob action.

News

Carl Heintz to retire as ISP District 16 Commander

Updated: 2 hours ago
After serving more than 20 years at Illinois State Police District 16, Carl Heintz is taking off his badge and calling it a career.

News

Discovery Center Museum hosts Spooky Science Days

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Discovery Center in Rockford hosts Spooky Science Days, an event geared toward combining science with Halloween fun for the whole family.

News

Brett Favre endorses President Trump

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
In a tweet, the former Packer said he was voting for President Donald Trump and listed the reasons behind his choice.

News

No one hurt in overnight Rockford garage fire

Updated: 4 hours ago
Just after midnight fire crews responded to the 1600 block of 10th Avenue for reports of a fully involved garage fire.